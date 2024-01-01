DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign AC Milan defender Simic

Anderlecht have signed AC Milan defender Jan-Carlo Simic.

Simic moves to the Belgian giants for a mooted €3m, signing a deal to 2029.

“Now that we have secured Jan Vertonghen for an extra season, Jan-Carlo is the next important piece of the puzzle,” Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg said in an official statement on the club website.

“He is an extremely talented, young player with some experience already in one of the biggest leagues in Europe. He fits our style of play: he is a player who likes to have the ball and is comfortable in the build-up, yet he is also aggressive and strong in the duels when defending.

“He is also a player with a mature personality for his age. So we are very pleased to have been able to secure a young talent with a bright future for the long term.”