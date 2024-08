DONE DEAL: AC Milan snap up Bologna prospect Hodzic

AC Milan have clinched the signing of Demirel Hodzic from Bologna.

The Swedish youngster will immediately join Futuro Milan's Serie C campaign.

Hodzic, 19, left IFK Gothenburg for Bologna in January 2022.

The central midfielder now leaves Bologna, despite two years remaining on his contract.