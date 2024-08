DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Botev Plovdiv defender Vladimirov

AC Milan have signed youngster Valeri Vladimirov from Botev Plovdiv.

The defender has penned a three-year deal with the Rossonero.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is expected to start his Milan career with the U17 team, though a place with Futuro Milan has also been mooted.

The 17 year-old has penned a deal to 2027.

Vladimirov is a Bulgaria U17 international.