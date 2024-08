DONE DEAL: Abraham moves to AC Milan as Roma take Saelemakers

DONE DEAL: Abraham moves to AC Milan as Roma take Saelemakers

AC Milan have signed AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham joins Milan on-loan for the season, with Alexis Saelemaekers moving in the opposite direction in a similar deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Abraham's deal with Roma runs to 2025, meaning he could sign permanently with Milan on a free transfer in June.

Saelemaekers, meanwhile, joins Roma in a loan arrangement, despite winning praise from Milan coach Paulo Fonseca at the start of the season.

His contract with the Rossonero runs to 2026.