Dia unveiled by Lazio: Important step in my career

Boulaye Dia is excited joining Lazio.

The striker, having arrived from Salernitana last month, had his media presentation today.

He began, "I apologise if I speak in French, my Italian is not perfect. I am happy to be at Lazio, thanks to the sporting director, it took us a bit of time but in the end I am happy with how the negotiations went."

A judgment on the team? How is it to play with another centre forward?

"The team is very strong, there are many quality players. I can move behind Taty (Castellano) or vice versa, I move between the lines and give a hand in the search for depth."

What does Lazio mean in your career? We are talking about a club that has always had great strikers...

"We know how great Lazio is, it is an important step for everyone to improve. Here you play against the best teams. Scoring lots of goals is what counts, a striker is judged by this, we have to do our best without thinking about who was here before us."

How many goals can he score? How difficult was the last year in Salerno?

"Setting a goal for the season means setting a limit, in Salerno I didn't say 'this year I'll score 16', but I thought about scoring as many as possible. Salerno was a new stage in my career, then a tough moment, I don't feel I have to reproach myself for anything."

The emotions of the goal under the Nord? What do you think of the Europa League?

"I scored a goal right away, it's even better to do it at home. I was happy. We will play every 3 days, it will be important for us to start well."

Lazio seems like the perfect match: do you feel the weight of being one of the most important players? Is the goal against Roma one of the most beautiful of your career?

"I don't feel the weight of being an important player, we all are, we all have responsibilities. The goal against Roma was beautiful, but it was unpleasant because on that occasion I also got injured (laughs)."

Does playing alongside Castellanos take some pressure off you? What was the transfer like from Salerno to Rome?

"There are differences, especially the quality of the players, the intensity of the training. Here you have to win, nothing else. The competition with the other forwards is good regardless, there is no more or less pressure. The important thing is to train well to earn a starting spot or to play together with the other forwards in the squad."

Did you expect to be decisive right away?

"It was my second appearance against Milan, I expected to be decisive, yes. I prepare myself for this, so why wait? Better to do it right away. I was there waiting, impatient, but I knew something was about to happen..."

(Marco) Baroni spoke about the balance needed for Lazio to be able to afford the attacking duo...

"Playing with two forwards means having an extra solution to score, it's important. It doesn't matter who scores, I can score, Taty or the midfielders. Naturally, as Baroni said, I also have to commit myself in the defensive phase to lend a hand."