Dia hits winner as Lazio defeat Empoli

SS Lazio extended their unbeaten H2H run against Serie A strugglers Empoli to 13 matches after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Stadio Carlo Castellani, keeping their hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League very much alive.

With Empoli’s position looking rather perilous as the end of the season draws ever nearer, the Azzurri Empolesi knew they needed to find a victory from somewhere to preserve their top-flight status.

However, the omens didn’t look good for the home side, who had failed to win any of the last 12 head-to-heads, with Lazio having their own motivation of battling for a top-four spot.

The visitors could not have made a better start to proceedings as they took the lead inside the opening minute when Elseid Hysaj’s chipped ball into the area went over the Empoli defence and found Boulaye Dia, who controlled it well before firing past Devis Vásquez to give Lazio a dream start.

The hosts responded well to the early setback, but their task was made all the more challenging when they lost striker Lorenzo Colombo to a second yellow card six minutes before the interval.

This left Empoli fearing the worst for the remainder of the contest, however, the home side thought they had equalised six minutes after the restart.

Junior Sambia’s free-kick into the area was headed onto a Lazio player by Ola Solbakken before falling kindly to Mattia Viti, who swept home, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Empoli needed some inspiration to get back into the contest, and they were given a potential helping hand when Hysaj was shown a second yellow card to level the playing field in the closing stages.

Empoli tried their best to find an equaliser late on, but the Biancocelesti held firm and even created some dangerous moments of their own in the final stages.

Ultimately, Lazio secured what could prove to be three crucial points in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, climbing three places to fourth for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Azzurri Empolesi remain 19th, two points from safety with only three league games remaining.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Boulaye Dia (SS Lazio)

