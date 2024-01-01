Tribal Football
Dia happy scoring in Lazio victory over Verona
Boulaye Dia was delighted scoring in Lazio's win against Verona.

The forward struck, along with Taty Castellanos, for the 2-1 victory on Monday night.

Dia said afterwards, "It's a pleasure to play football, without problems and without anything. Tonight I'm happy to have scored, (Mattia) Zaccagni gave me a great assist, we won the match and this is important."

Asked if he is enjoying the attacking role, Dia added: "Yes, I like playing as a two-man, alone, near the striker, in front of an attacking midfielder. 

"I'm a striker, I want to just play."

