Di Livio excited by reborn Juventus under Motta

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio has backed his old club as a title challenger this season.

Thiago Motta has made an instant impact as new Juve coach, guiding them to two wins from the first two games of the season.

Di Livio told Radio Bianconera: "Juventus forced to fight for the Scudetto with the transfer campaign done? Yes, absolutely yes. There is no year zero, I'm sorry.

"The team that (Cristiano) Giuntoli built is built to win. With the arrival of (Teun) Koopminers, the team was built very well by Giuntoli. I liked it a lot in the second match: it was very intelligent and only conceded one shot on goal. And to think that in Turin there were Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and (Francisco) Conceição.

"One plus one equals two and, therefore, seeing what we saw in Verona and seeing what was in Turin, I think the team is important. You can't just stand by and watch. Juventus must try. Then if another team wins, but Juventus must give everyone a hard time.

"Has Thiago Motta already transmitted his ideas to his Juve? I saw a very orderly Juve on the pitch in the second match of the championship. I saw calm. I didn't see anxiety or anguish in building. Sometimes we even went back, however, sometimes, when there was an opportunity to go vertical, we did it.

"You go and risk the play and I like that very much. Also inserting the young players... there is always a long distance between saying and doing. In doing, Motta also took a risk, because he knows that, at Juve, he has to do the best he can starting this year and let the young players play... I really pay him a lot of compliments, because I saw some young players with great personality. For me, they represent an added value in the long run...".