Conte frustrated with Napoli draw; unhappy with Billing

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted frustration after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Genoa.

The result saw Inter Milan close the gap on the leaders to a point, after the Nerazzurri had beaten Torino 2-0 earlier on the day.

“Genoa had two shots on goal and scored both. These things happen too in football, when you concede a goal, you could’ve always done something better,” Conte told DAZN.

“It’s disappointing, because we deserved to win for all that we created, so there remains bitterness and regret.”

Billing singled out

Indeed, on Johan Vasquez's equaliser for Genoa, Conte was left disappointed.

“It irritates me not to win at the start of the season, let alone three games from the end. But this is football, it happens. (Philip) Billing had come on to improve our aerial capabilities and deal with these situations, but the cross went over him for the equaliser,” added Conte.

“I could not have asked for more from my players, as they had 22 shots on goal, 11 of them on target, dominated possession, and in the end it was a draw. We must improve in these situations.”

Six points from final two games

On the title race, Conte said: “We did not deserve to drop these two points, but at the same time we must remember we’ve lost the bonus that we had.

"We needed seven points from three rounds to win the title, now we need six points from two if we want to win the Scudetto, which would still be something incredible.”