Deschamps happy with France players for victory in Italy

France coach Didier Deschamps was pleased with his players for their Nations League win in Italy on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot scored twice and Lucas Digne also struck for France on the night.

“We knew that even a win was going to be complicated, because Italy were in great shape. Coming here with a 3-1 victory allows us to take back first place and I think it is deserved, because we did some very good things,” Deschamps told RAI Sport.

“I’d say we learned a very valuable lesson from the first meeting so that we didn’t make the same mistakes again. My team is young and has little experience, but it has quality and we proved that tonight.

“It needed a bit of everything to win tonight. I think using three strikers was decisive to help also defend well and create problems for Italy. On a technical level, my team had a great performance and I made decisions on set plays studying Italy’s defensive positions that paid off too,” continued Deschamps.

“Of course, Italy proved they had a lot of quality too. France needed these six games to get a bit of oxygen, to allow young players the time to grow and show what they could do. This victory is therefore a great moment for my players.”