Deschamps delighted for Pogba: Now he and Juventus must settle on next move

France coach Didier Deschamps admits he's delighted for Paul Pogba after seeing his appeal against a four-year doping ban succeed.

The Juventus midfielder has seen his suspension cut to 18 months, meaning he can take the pitch again in March.

Advertisement Advertisement

Deschamps said his France media conference on Tuesday: "I've been speaking to him on the phone for a long time of course, during this whole period which has been very complicated for him. Obviously, it's very, very good news for him. At least today he knows that he will be able to play again from March. Obviously there will be a period, from January to March, in which he will have to do very specific work and preparation. It's a relief for him."

Deschamps continued: "I am also very happy for Paul. Of course, it is still a heavy sentence, but 18 months is less severe than the 4 years provided for in the first sentence. So there you have it. There is this light that is coming back on, there will be steps to take, but humanly, for him, it is very good news. Well, obviously, in the meantime, in relation to his club, Juventus, which is his employer today, there will be discussions, but at least he knows that in March 2025 he will return to play. And he loves football and playing football so much."

Finally he concluded: "This is great news for him. I make sure to always be in contact and support the players. Of course, I have known Paul since the beginning. But when there are problems like this, complicated injuries, plus the private problems he has had, plus this suspension, the players know that I am available at all times and that I can communicate with them, with him in this case. It is something essential for me, without knowing what will happen tomorrow. But this support, this follow-up is logical for me in the relationship of trust that I make sure I have with the players."