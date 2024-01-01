CAS releases statement confirming Pogba's successful appeal

Tribal Football
The Court of Arbitration in Sport have formally announced their ruling on Paul Pogba's appeal.

Pogba saw his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week. It means the former Manchester United midfielder can make a playing return with Juventus in March.

The CAS stated the following today in its justification: "The CAS Panel based its decision on the evidence and legal arguments that Mr Pogba 's ingestion of DHEA, the substance for which he tested positive, was not intentional."

The drug was prescribed to him by a doctor from Florida who "treated several high-level US and international athletes, was knowledgeable and was supposed to respect Mr Pogba's anti-doping obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code".

Pogba's actions were classified as gross negligence by NADO Italia, but the CAS has now disagreed and reduced the penalty.

 

