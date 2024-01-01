Juventus chief Giuntoli offers update on Pogba situation

Tribal Football
Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli is tightlipped on their plans for Paul Pogba.

The France midfielder has just seen his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months. The ruling means Pogba can play for Juve again in March this season.

Asked about the midfielder's situation, Giuntoli said: "We will make a decision after the official statement from CAS.

“He was a great player but he’s been out for long time… let’s wait and see what happens."

It emerged on Friday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had cut the ban on appeal.

 

