Deschamps defends young France team after Italy defeat

France coach Didier Deschamps defended his team after their surprise home defeat to Italy in their Nations League tie.

Italy won 3-1 via goals from Inter Milan pair Fede Dimarco and Davide Frattesi, along with Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori. Bradley Barcola had given PSG the lead on 14 seconds.

“We had started so well, scoring the goal and putting good pressure on Italy. It’s tough to keep that high press and intensity up, so even before half-time I saw a physical dip. We made mistakes, which allowed Italy to equalise,” Deschamps told RAI Sport.

“In trying that high press, we opened up spaces and Italy hurt us with attacking players who pushed up. Without a solid block, it became very difficult for us. Italy defend very well and we have great attacking players, but you have to be wary leaving those spaces or they’ll hurt you in return.”

He added, “I am accustomed to criticism, even if I won more than lost in my career. I knew our fitness levels were not at the best, but it is a young squad with Olise and Manu Kone getting their senior debuts. These are the necessary steps to grow.

“I have always been clear-eyed on what we were doing. Unfortunately, in terms of intensity and physicality, Italy did more than us,” shrugged the former Juventus player and coach.

“It irritates me that our first 20 minutes were so good and then the light went out.”