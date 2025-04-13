Desailly takes aim at AC Milan culture: Felix not the player they need

Former AC Milan captain Marcel Desailly has no doubts the club is in crisis.

Desailly says Milan's culture now lacks mental strength and leadership.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am disappointed, as Milan are today a mix of many different problems,” Desailly told Sky Italia.

“The season started badly, then there was a moment where they thought it was turning around, but everyone quickly realised this team lacks the leadership to be competitive. All the sides ahead of them in the Serie A table have a very clear philosophy.

“Just look at Inter, who for years have assimilated the 3-5-2 system and now play by heart. I don’t think Milan have less individual talent than Inter, but they lack chemistry.

“Sergio Conceicao’s arrival didn’t change much, as the Supercoppa win created expectations that were not fulfilled. I really thought he might be the right person to get the best out of the talent within the squad, but that wasn’t the case.”

Desailly, however, insists individual talent isn't the issue.

“I don’t think it’s an individual problem, because Milan have many good players who unfortunately just don’t complete each other.

“You see Rafael Leao, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, Tijjani Reijnders. All have quality, but no real leader, nobody who stands out. This is what Milan need.”

The former Chelsea defender also took aim at Blues loanee Joao Felix.

“Joao Felix is a player with great talent, but he has still not found his place,” added Desailly.

“He’s been at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, now Milan, without making any real impact. At this moment of his career, he needs a club with a clear philosophy that can build its project around him, put him at ease to express his potential that we still haven’t really seen. I would suggest Paris Saint-Germain.

“What Joao Felix lacks is not technique, but character. He is not a leader. At this moment, he is not what Milan need, because he lacks the mental strength to revive the Rossoneri. And vice versa.”