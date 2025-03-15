Cesc: Como must play with personality at AC Milan

Como coach Cesc Fabregas insists they're underdogs facing AC Milan later on Saturday.

Como have surprised many with their progress this season under Cesc, while Milan are in crisis with doubts being raised over coach Sergio Conceicao's future.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Cesc insists: “Milan are a team that scores often, so whoever comes on must be ready to understand and adapt to the dynamics of the match.

“Today, with five substitutions, almost 50% of the team can change, and if someone isn’t ready, it becomes a problem. Milan scoring a lot in the final minutes is quite normal; they are a Champions League team. We, on the other hand, are in our first year in Serie A and need to improve. It’s more a matter of time than quality.”

Cesc continued: “We will always play with courage. Personality is essential; otherwise, we can’t implement our style of football.

“Experience is gained season after season. Tomorrow, too, we will step onto the pitch with ideas and personality, that’s what I’ve asked of the players.

“For the first time, everyone is available. We have 26 players training together. I’m happy about that; everyone is involved,” Fabregas continued.

“Even Sergi Roberto has recovered. Of course, not all of them are ready to play 90 minutes, but training together is a great advantage.”