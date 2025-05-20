Del Piero: Juventus have had very unusual season

Juventus great Alessandro del Piero has described their season as "very unusual".

Juve are scrambling to finish in the Champions League qualifying places, having sacked and replaced Thiago Motta with Igor Tudor.

“Juve are in the race for the Champions League. In short, a little bit of everything has happened this year. It’s been very unusual,” Del Piero told reporters in Florence.

“From an emotional point of view, I hope they win in Venice on Sunday or at least qualify for the Champions League.

"I’m from Veneto, so anything relegated to this region matters to me emotionally.”