Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

Del Piero: Dybala won't accept Roma bench role

Del Piero: Dybala won't accept Roma bench role
Del Piero: Dybala won't accept Roma bench role
Del Piero: Dybala won't accept Roma bench roleAction Plus
Juventus great Alex del Piero can't see Paulo Dybala tolerating a bench role at Roma for much longer.

Having turned down a massive move to Saudi Arabia last week, Dybala started Sunday's 0-0 draw with Juventus on the bench.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Del Piero said after the stalemate:  "No one can accept this, unless you're 40 and decide to stay in a place like this, certainly not Dybala.

"But it can be part of a long season, a period also on a psychological level in which a decision like that has absorbed a lot. It's okay, then there's the break: it will serve both him and the coach and the team to re-establish certain situations.

"We're talking about Dybala."

Mentions
Serie ADybala PauloAS RomaJuventus
Related Articles
Cassano: Roma won't miss overrated Dybala; one sneeze and he's out 15 games
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Roma striker Dybala explains rejecting €75M Al Qadsiah contract