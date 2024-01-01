Del Piero: Dybala won't accept Roma bench role

Juventus great Alex del Piero can't see Paulo Dybala tolerating a bench role at Roma for much longer.

Having turned down a massive move to Saudi Arabia last week, Dybala started Sunday's 0-0 draw with Juventus on the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

Del Piero said after the stalemate: "No one can accept this, unless you're 40 and decide to stay in a place like this, certainly not Dybala.

"But it can be part of a long season, a period also on a psychological level in which a decision like that has absorbed a lot. It's okay, then there's the break: it will serve both him and the coach and the team to re-establish certain situations.

"We're talking about Dybala."