De Roon delighted with goal and Atalanta victory at Roma

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon was delighted after their 2-0 win at Roma on Monday night.

De Roon scored and was named man-of-the-match on the night.

“I was kidding with Charles (De Ketelaere) that he wins the award a lot, but I’m a midfielder who does the dirty work, but this time I finally won it!” laughed De Roon on Sky Italia.

“It was not easy today, a very difficult game and a balanced one. I had a bit of luck on my shot and the deflection, but other than one big chance, I think we largely controlled the match and had other chances to score.

“This team now has to relax, keep balanced and continue like this.

“We’re keeping our feet on the ground. We take it one game at a time and this victory gives us a real confidence booster.”

