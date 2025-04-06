Man United eye shock move for David de Gea

Man United reportedly 'regret' letting David de Gea leave and are looking to bring him back to the club in the summer transfer window.

The 34-year-old left Man United as a free agent back in 2023, spent a year without a club before joining Fiorentina last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Gea spent 12 largely successful year at Old Trafford, playing a key role in their most recent Premier League winning campaign back in 2013.

He was widely regarded as one of the best players of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, being crowned the club's Player of the Season on four separate occasions, more than any other player in the club’s history.

According to SPORT, United ‘regret’ the decision to let him leave and are weighing up a contract offer once his deal in Italy runs out at the end of the season.

The Premier League club are reportedly losing confidence in Andre Onana, who replaced his Spanish predecessor in 2023, and are expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.