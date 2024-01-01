De Gea set to move to Italian club in HUGE move

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set for a move to Italy.

The Spanish star has not played since he left the Red Devils at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Per Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, De Gea has informed Serie A side Genoa that he is available.

De Gea resisted most offers a year ago, as he preferred to spend time with his family.

But he is now ready to get back into the game, with a top flight club in Europe his preference.

Genoa, who are managed by Alberto Gilardino, were 11th in Serie A last term.