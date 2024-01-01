Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star
Man Utd ponder turning to Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand

De Gea set to move to Italian club in HUGE move

De Gea set to move to Italian club in HUGE move
De Gea set to move to Italian club in HUGE move
De Gea set to move to Italian club in HUGE moveTribal Football
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set for a move to Italy.

The Spanish star has not played since he left the Red Devils at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, De Gea has informed Serie A side Genoa that he is available.

De Gea resisted most offers a year ago, as he preferred to spend time with his family.

But he is now ready to get back into the game, with a top flight club in Europe his preference.

Genoa, who are managed by Alberto Gilardino, were 11th in Serie A last term.

Mentions
Serie Ade Gea DavidGilardino AlbertoManchester UnitedGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd legend has offers from around the world
Genoa coach Gilardino admits losing Martinez to Inter Milan creating issue
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions