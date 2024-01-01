Man Utd legend has offers from around the world

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be in line to save his career.
The club legend left United at the end of the 2022/2023 season after his contract was not renewed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, he did not sign for a new team last season, despite having several offers.
Per The Athletic, De Gea wants to find a new team in time for the upcoming campaign.
He does have offers from Saudi Arabia, United States, and Italy, per the source.
However, De Gea is likely to prioritize a stay in Europe, given he is settled in Manchester at present.