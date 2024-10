West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is aware of interest from AC Milan.

However, the Mexico international says he wants to fight for his place at London stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told TV Azteca Deportes: "I think it means that you do things right when they focus their attention on you.

“I just use this to my advantage.

“I just keep doing what I already do. And that is trying to improve myself every day and increase my confidence.”