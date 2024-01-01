Costacurta: Who can stop Inter Milan?

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta says Inter Milan are the team to beat this season.

Costacurta sees the title holders as favourites for this season's Scudetto.

He told Tuttosport: “Inter win, because they are the strongest team.

"Of course, I don’t think it can repeat last year’s progress, but it’s not as if it has now become a rule that whoever has the Scudetto on their chest will do badly the following year.

"By the way, Milan and Napoli were not favourites after winning the championship…”