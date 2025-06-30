Costacurta: Palladino can shake-up Fiorentina

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta believes Raffaele Palladino can make a big impact with Fiorentina.

Palladino has taken charge of Fiorentina after departing Monza at the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Costacurta told Messaggero Venato: "Who can disturb the middle bourgeoisie between Fiorentina, Bologna and Torino the big ones?

"In my opinion Fiorentina. Torino have hired a coach who can become a potential cracker (Paolo Vanoli), but by selling (Alessandro) Buongiorno, (president) Urbano Cairo has shown little ambition."

Costacurta, meanwhile, can see Italy improving for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"(Atalanta signing Nicolo) Zaniolo will certainly improve under the guidance of (Gian Piero) Gasperini. (Newcastle's Sandro) Tonali has the characteristics that we lacked in midfield," he added.