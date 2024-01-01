Conte welcomes Neres to Napoli; admits to unsteady start

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says new signing David Neres will be in his squad for the weekend clash with Bologna.

Napoli need to bounce back after defeat at Hellas Verona last weekend.

Conte said, "He has great quality, imagination, good at attacking the space. He can both assist and score. He can play in both the (Matteo) Politano and Kvara (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia) positions. We signed him after a good courtship. He needs time to get used to the mechanisms, but he's a smart boy and he'll come with us with Bologna and we'll see."

Conte also admitted, "I struggle to feel trust in the environment, at a media level, but also rightly so. The second half in Verona took us to last year, but we must have faith in these guys who are respectable and they want to get Napoli back to being competitive. These are the foundations on which to work.

"Last season Bologna finished the championship with fifteen points more than us, in the last match they won at Maradona against Napoli in the counterattacks and one-on-ones, it's a game that will have to be played at 110% on our part."