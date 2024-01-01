Conte pleased as Napoli defeat Mantova in preseason friendly

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was happy with their preseason friendly win against Mantova.

The Azzurri won 3-0 via goals from Jesper Lindstrom, Walid Cheddira and new signing Leonardo Spinozzola.

"It was a good test, we are coming off nine days of hard work in both physical and tactical terms,” Conte told OneFootball.

“I saw a lot of good things, like the pressing and a very high defensive line. We must be better at taking control of the game, though.”

He added, “Winning helps us to keep winning. I repeat, we must do better in possession, but I am very satisfied for the aggression and the high line. We need to work and improve, so with the arrival of the internationals it will certainly be an improvement.

“We started slowly, then the group adapted. The more we go on, the more the lads will understand. The important thing is to bring great intensity to the matches. I don’t want a team that defends and waits for sporting death.

“We’ve got to play more on the passing channels.”