Brighton reject opening Napoli offer for Gilmour

Brighton have rejected an offer from Napoli for Billy Gilmour.

BBC Sport says Napoli have seen a bid of £8m for the Scotland international rejected by the Seagulls.

Brighton expect Napoli to return with a bigger offer in the coming week.

Gilmour has a deal at Falmer stadium to 2026.

He started 24 Premier League games last season and played 41 times in all competitions.