Conte namechecks three Napoli players at unveiling

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says he's already in contact with several of the players.

Conte had his media presentation on Wednesday.

He said, “Absolutely, I want to make every player improve. I’ve spoken to (Michele) Folorunsho and, like (Elia) Caprile, he has made an important journey.

“Today, he has a new challenge, and it’s a step he’s ready to make. He has impressive physicality; surely, he is one of those players that I am curious to meet.

He continued: “(Giacomo) Raspadori has great technical qualities and I think he has great room for improvement. He can give us a lot. I really want to know them as soon as possible.

“One thing is to watch players on TV and another thing is to work with them to see their potential and where they can improve.”

