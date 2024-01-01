Caprile announces Empoli as he returns to Napoli

Elia Caprile has declared he doesn't expect to return to Empoli next season.

The goalkeeper has just completed his loan with Empoli and is now returning to parent club Napoli.

Caprile posted to social media: "THANK YOU Empoli. I want to thank each and every one of YOU. Starting from my teammates, the technical staff and all those who are part of this wonderful FAMILY.

"It has been an extraordinary journey, full of emotions and unforgettable moments - a PRIDE for me to defend the BLUE goal and reach the historic record for the club of 3 consecutive salvations in Serie A.

"I gave everything to defend it and staying there was my, OUR GOAL. It would not have been possible without YOUR SUPPORT.

"A special thanks goes to all of you fans, who have never stopped supporting us even in difficult times! PASSION and WARMTH - our STRENGTH to always give our best. I will never forget Castellani and the battles we faced TOGETHER… ️ like the last decisive one at home against Roma In Empoli I grew up, for the better.

"Now it's time for new challenges and one thing is certain - I will always carry you with me."