Di Canio: Will Conte ban ADL from Napoli dressing room?

Lazio great Paolo di Canio admits he's keen to see how Antonio Conte handles the Napoli job.

Conte has taken charge after three different coaching changes at the Azzurri last season.

Di Canio told Il Messaggero: "I'm curious to death because I want to see how he'll settle in Naples, a wonderful city where you're under pressure and under the attention of the people twenty-four hours a day.

"Not like in Turin and Milan where Antonio was able to switch off after work on the pitch.

"Here: I will recognize the real Conte if he prevents his president from entering the locker room, if he doesn't succeed everything will become more difficult and it will mean that Antonio has also changed."