Napoli striker Simeone: Conte reminds me of Dad

Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone is happy playing under coach Antonio Conte.

Simeone admits Conte reminds him of his father, Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid coach.

"The coach has his mind 100 per cent concentrated on Napoli,” he told Radio CRC.

“He really reminds me of my father Diego, because he has that passion for football and the game in his head. He sees everything, senses it all, and this comes from both his experience and watching many hours of football.

“This is how you know when to attack and when to defend, these are the qualities of a great coach.”

On teammate Romelu Lukaku, Simeone added: Romelu really struck me. Obviously, he’s been well known as a player for years, but I was impressed by him as a person.

“He is very intelligent and a great teammate, always eager to help others out. This makes him a leader, as well as a great player.

“I can say that Neres, McTominay and Gilmour all arrived with that determination to help their teammates.”

