Conte convinced Napoli "is my team": But I'm still learning

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is upbeat about his team ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Napoli meet Parma this weekend after a first win under Conte against Bologna last weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said today: "My Napoli has been from day one, since I signed, for better or for worse, technically I immediately felt it was mine. There are no doubts. I'm learning a bit about the environment, we have to find the right balance in all things. Napoli, the environment, the fans, must not get carried away by the positive or negative moment, being optimistic or negative, but must understand that work has begun on a basis that I considered important with the club to rebuild.

"We have made assessments and we are slowly adding elements, from this point of view there must be positivity. A month and a half of hard work, we are laying the foundations, let's not get carried away by the positive or negative result, it's part of a journey. There will be games that we will win, even well like against Bologna, and missteps. But let's not let ourselves be influenced, a reconstruction has begun, there is a project to follow to create foundations that can last over time and create an antagonist to the usual notes.

"This must reassure, beyond a victory or a defeat, to give enthusiasm and belonging, let's try to give it to the players too. If the players understand and belong... they will give something more, for me."