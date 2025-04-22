Capello: Leaders Inter Milan no longer Scudetto favorites

Fabio Capello rates Napoli now as Scudetto favourites ahead of Inter Milan.

Inter sit ahead of Napoli on goal difference as Serie A leaders.

Advertisement Advertisement

But former AC Milan coach Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "As if it were a movie. In reality, no, we know very well that it is not like that. Indeed, I believe that (Antonio) Conte's words seriously risked having a negative impact on his team in Monza.

"Saying that certain things cannot be done in Naples while you are in the midst of the race for the Scudetto, as if the goal of winning the Scudetto were a chimera... Well, the whole controversy leaves me a bit perplexed."

Asked if he still believes Inter are favourites, Capello, however, said: "After last weekend, no: everything has turned upside down.

"(Simone) Inzaghi's team has played and will play many games in more competitions and in the league they have a tougher schedule than their rivals. Without beating around the bush, today Napoli has become the favourite in the race for the Scudetto."