Chelsea attacker Felix admits he already feels settled at AC Milan

Joao Felix has revealed his enjoyment of life at AC Milan after joining on loan from Chelsea earlier this month.

The Portuguese forward made the switch just six months after Chelsea signed him permanently for £46 million.

Despite his hefty price tag, Felix struggled for minutes under Enzo Maresca, making only three Premier League starts.

Now at Milan on loan, Felix appears rejuvenated, expressing his love for the new challenge in Serie A.

He recently stated: “I immediately loved the atmosphere at San Siro.

“I experienced this environment at Benfica and Atletico Madrid, but I have to say that here the atmosphere was different.

“I didn’t expect such a welcome, you could feel the affection of the fans. Incredible atmosphere, I hope it continues like this.”