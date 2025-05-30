Conceicao sacked as AC Milan turn to Allegri

AC Milan have announced the dismissal of coach Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao took charge in December after the axing of Paulo Fonseca, signing an 18 month contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, while he led Milan to the Supercoppa de Italiana and to the final of the Coppa Italia, they finished outside the European places in Serie A this season. Milan ended the season sitting eighth on the table.

Conceicao has now been sacked, with talks at an advanced stage with former Milan coach Max Allegri as his replacement.

Milan said, "The club would like to thank Sergio and his staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication in leading the team in recent months.

"The Rossoneri family bids farewell to the coach who contributed to the conquest of the 50th trophy in Milan's history, wishing him the best for his future."