Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid (& Xabi) move to trump Liverpool for €150M Wirtz
Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko
Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week
Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia

Conceicao sacked as AC Milan turn to Allegri

Carlos Volcano
Conceicao sacked as AC Milan turn to Allegri
Conceicao sacked as AC Milan turn to AllegriAC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan have announced the dismissal of coach Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao took charge in December after the axing of Paulo Fonseca, signing an 18 month contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, while he led Milan to the Supercoppa de Italiana and to the final of the Coppa Italia, they finished outside the European places in Serie A this season. Milan ended the season sitting eighth on the table.

Conceicao has now been sacked, with talks at an advanced stage with former Milan coach Max Allegri as his replacement.

Milan said, "The club would like to thank Sergio and his staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication in leading the team in recent months.

"The Rossoneri family bids farewell to the coach who contributed to the conquest of the 50th trophy in Milan's history, wishing him the best for his future."

Mentions
Serie AConceicao SergioAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
SPL trio circle AC Milan for unsettled Leao as price drops
Bologna management welcome new Italiano deal
AC Milan chief Tare tables offer to Allegri