Bologna management welcome new Italiano deal

Carlos Volcano
Vincenzo Italiano has signed a new contract with Bologna.

Amid pressure from AC Milan, Bologna have convinced their Coppa Italia winning coach to extend his contract from 2026 to 2027.

Bologna chief exec Claudio Fenucci said today: "We are very happy to extend our relationship with Vincenzo Italiano.

"As we have already said on several occasions, this has always been our intention and we are ready to face together the many and stimulating challenges that next season will bring us."

 Italiano then added: “I am happy to continue our journey: we have many stimulating competitions to face and goals still to reach, all together. See you in July, more charged than ever!”

