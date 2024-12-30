AC Milan confirm Fonseca dismissal with two-line statement

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
AC Milan released a short statement this morning to confirm the departure of coach Paul Fonseca.

The Portuguese, in an interview with Sky Italia, declared late after their 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday night that he had been sacked. 

Some eight hours later, Milan confirmed Fonseca's words with a barely two-line statement:

"AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men's First Team. The Club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours."

Fonseca was appointed coach of Milan on 13 June 2024 with a three-year contract starting on 1 July. 

 

