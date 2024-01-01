Como coach Cesc eager for meeting with Depay

Como have made a move for released Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting Como are chasing a deal for Depay.

The Holland striker is a free agent after being released from his contract by Atletico at the end of last season.

Como has made contact with Depay - who, however, is not yet convinced about the move.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is hoping a face-to-face meeting can help convince the forward about joining the Serie A new-boys.