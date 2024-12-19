Como sporting director Ludi hints Alli deal could happen

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has hinted Dele Alli could be signed.

The free agent is set to train with Como after Christmas.

"In ideal conditions, he’s of interest to everyone,” Ludi told TMW Radio.

“We have an excellent relationship with his agent, and something interesting could develop, but we can’t know for sure yet.

“We need a few weeks, including time to get to know each other, and then we’ll make the best decision. A percentage? It’s too early to say. We’ll go through a period of training and mutual understanding, but (coach Cesc) Fabregas likes him a lot.”

On Como midfielder Nico Paz, he added: “Nobody has made a move, at least as far as I know directly.

“But there’s no chance he’ll leave in January. He’s a pure talent, always ready to contribute to the team.”