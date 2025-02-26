Como president Suwarso: Victory over Napoli no surprise for us

Como president Mirwan Suwarso has told fans to get used to victories like last weekend's win against Napoli.

Suwarso insists he and his board weren't surprised by the triumph.

He posted to fans on social media: "Winning against Napoli was special, but not a surprise. Not for us. Not for those who see the tireless work of our players and coaches every day. Not for those who witness their growth, their hunger, their unshakable faith in themselves and in this team. We are a young, ambitious and determined team. Every day we fight to be better than yesterday. Every game we show that we deserve our place.

"But yesterday's game reminded us of another great challenge: the one we have to win off the pitch. Many of us grew up rooting for the giants of Italian football Napoli, Milan, Inter. And yesterday, many of them were there, sitting next to us, in our stadium. It's understandable. These clubs have history, they have legends. But we too are building something. Our goal is clear: To make Como a team that can stand alongside them. To make our stadium truly our home, filled only by those who sing for us.

"This journey goes beyond football. It's about making us seen, known, loved. Making people fall in love not only with our football, but with Como, with our home, with our identity. We want to be the most exciting team to watch, in the most beautiful place in the world. And every day we work to make this dream come true, one fan at a time, one heart at a time. We are Como. And we will continue to work until the day our stadium belongs only to us. Semm Cumasch!"