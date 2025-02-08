Tribal Football
Como midfielder Perrone cools Man City return to talk

Paul Vegas
Como midfielder Perrone cools Man City return to talk
Como midfielder Perrone cools Man City return to talkTribalfootball
Maxi Perrone insists he sees his future with Como.

The midfielder featured in defeat to Juventus last night.

Perrone is said to be on-loan from Manchester City, though there are doubts about where his long-term future lies.

He said after the 2-1 defeat: "There are agents, attorneys, I don't know anything.

"As far as I'm concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como. I want to give a hand to my teammates and I'm happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como..."

