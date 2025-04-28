Como make transfer call for Man City loanee Perrone

Como are aiming to keep hold of Maxi Perrone.

The Argentine midfielder has been on-loan with Como from Manchester City this season.

Victory over Genoa on Sunday saw Como confirm their Serie A status for next season.

And the club's management team now plan to deal in Perrone this summer, reports transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

Perrone has made two assists in 22 Serie A matches so far and Como have the option - which they intend to trigger - to extend his loan into next season.

Perrone, 22, joined City three years ago from Velez Sarsfield and spent last season on-loan with Las Palmas.