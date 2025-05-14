Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd

Boban: Szoboszlai wanted to join AC Milan; everything was agreed

Carlos Volcano
Boban: Szoboszlai wanted to join AC Milan; everything was agreed
Boban: Szoboszlai wanted to join AC Milan; everything was agreedAction Plus
Former AC Milan director Zvonimir Boban says he had a deal agreed for Dominik Szoboszlai when he was with RB Salzburg.

The Hungary eventually left Salzburg for RB Leipzig before being sold to Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Boban told the Milan Hello YouTube channel: "We closed Szoboszlai.

"Everything was agreed: 20 million (euros) for the clause with Salzburg. They (Milan's board) rejected that and I was like: 'What the hell is this?'

"Then I tried to meet and they didn't want to see us for two months, so I had to do what I did. For some it was sudden (his departure), but it wasn't really sudden. But we couldn't say things publicly every day or push to meet with them for a clarification that never came.

"Szoboszlai shut himself away in Innsbruck; Paolo (Maldini) didn't go for fear of being recognised. He's an icon. Wherever he goes, he's recognised.

"So Ricky (Massara) and I went with Szoboszlai's father. We had closed the deal; the boy wanted to come immediately, but they (Milan) turned it down. I had to tell him: 'Look, let's see what happens in the summer'.

"He was very disappointed; he wanted to come to Milan immediately."

Mentions
Serie ASzoboszlai DominikAC MilanLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan loanee Walker: Alexander-Arnold would've had sleepless nights about Liverpool decision
Real Madrid ignored Man City transfer offer after injuries hit
Man City target AC Milan midfield ace Tijjani Reijnders