Boban: Szoboszlai wanted to join AC Milan; everything was agreed

Former AC Milan director Zvonimir Boban says he had a deal agreed for Dominik Szoboszlai when he was with RB Salzburg.

The Hungary eventually left Salzburg for RB Leipzig before being sold to Liverpool.

But Boban told the Milan Hello YouTube channel: "We closed Szoboszlai.

"Everything was agreed: 20 million (euros) for the clause with Salzburg. They (Milan's board) rejected that and I was like: 'What the hell is this?'

"Then I tried to meet and they didn't want to see us for two months, so I had to do what I did. For some it was sudden (his departure), but it wasn't really sudden. But we couldn't say things publicly every day or push to meet with them for a clarification that never came.

"Szoboszlai shut himself away in Innsbruck; Paolo (Maldini) didn't go for fear of being recognised. He's an icon. Wherever he goes, he's recognised.

"So Ricky (Massara) and I went with Szoboszlai's father. We had closed the deal; the boy wanted to come immediately, but they (Milan) turned it down. I had to tell him: 'Look, let's see what happens in the summer'.

"He was very disappointed; he wanted to come to Milan immediately."