Como director Suwarso: The evening of promotion - instead of celebrating Cesc demanded transfer meeting

The evening of promotion - instead of celebrating Cesc demanded transfer meeting

Como director Mirwan Suwarso concedes coach Cesc Fabregas will eventually be tempted away by a bigger club.

Cesc led Como to promotion to Serie A in his first season in charge and is now set to lead the club into Italy's top-flight.

Suwarso told Sky Sports: "I think it all started on the evening of the promotion. Instead of celebrating, Cesc was already talking about how strengthen the team, the importance of bringing experience to a newly promoted team and mixing it with potential who has already been at this level together with who can grow and, hopefully, explode in Serie A.

"Cesc is very important for us, because we see him as the architect of the club's football vision. When he became Primavera coach he told us how the team should play for him. We shared this vision and we liked it so much that we insisted on bringing him to the first team very early, last October.

"We decided to believe and trust him because we saw a man who not only understands football, but understands how to develop a football club. Cesc is the owner of the club, if he does well it's only a matter of time before big clubs and big opportunities arrive for him. Then it will be up to him to decide what he wants to do, we try to give him all the support possible for his work.

"He is not just building a team for himself, but a team for the future of Como, with or without him."