Como assistant coach Roberts reveals Wales approach: But I am committed here

Como assistant coach Osian Roberts has revealed he's rejected an approach from the Football Association of Wales.

Roberts has confirmed the FA wanted to discuss him taking the national post after Robert Page's axing last month.

He posted to social media: "I would like to thank the Football Association of Wales for expressing an interest and approaching me for the role of Wales national team manager.

"As an incredibly passionate and proud Welshman I would love to be Wales manager one day. However, I am currently on an incredible journey with Como, having helped them secure a historic promotion to Serie A. I am committed to this fantastic club and exciting project until at least 2026 and will be forever grateful for their support and faith in me."

He continued and concluded: "I wish the Wales national team every success in the new chapter they are embarking on. To the Red Wall and all the Wales fans with whom I have shared tears and joy, I would like to genuinely thank you for the support I have always received from you, especially in recent weeks."