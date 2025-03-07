Como coach Cesc talks Dele Alli debut and big club interest

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admits Dele Alli could be ready for a debut for the home clash with Venezia this weekend.

The former Tottenham and Everton midfielder has been working to full fitness after joining Como in January.

Cesc said today: "Dele Alli ready for his debut? It's a progression, he came with us to Rome. He's not ready to play yet, he'll be on the bench tomorrow and then we'll see...

"I have to feel the sensation of bringing him on, he's growing and making important steps forward. We have to guide him, take care of him and bring him onto the pitch in the best possible condition."

Cesc was also asked about rumours of interest from bigger clubs.

He stated: "It doesn't worry me, but now I'm only thinking about Como and nothing else. The pressure is strong, but the focus is on safety and on Venezia, the other things don't interest me that much."