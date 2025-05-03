Como coach Cesc offers encouragement to Alli

Como coach Cesc Fabregas insists Dele Alli can yet play again this season.

The former Tottenham and Everton midfielder made his debut against AC Milan earlier this year, but lasted barely minutes before being sent off.

Alli hasn't appeared since, but Cesc insists the midfielder hasn't been forgotten.

Como confirmed their Serie A status for next season last weekend and Cesc said: "I play those who train well and earn a spot during the week.

"Dele Alli needs to keep working. He had his chance in Milan, but was sent off and then got injured.

"When the right time comes, it just comes."

Como, now sitting in 11th place on the Serie A table, meet Parma this weekend.