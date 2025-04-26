Como’s De Bruyne dream ends as Serie A side drop Man City link

Kevin de Bruyne will not join Serie A's Como when his Manchester City contract expires this season.

After over two decades away from the Italian topflight, the Blue and Whites impressed in their first Serie A season back.

Led by Cesc Fabregas, the Italian club had been rumored to target Belgian maestro Kevin de Bruyne, potentially pairing him with Dele Alli in midfield.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Como has yet to reach out to the departing Manchester City star.

Several clubs, including Aston Villa and Chelsea, have been linked with the Premier League legend, but aside from an offer from MLS side Chicago Fire, he’s yet to receive any formal proposals.