Como coach Cesc: I spoke with other clubs

Como coach Cesc Fabregas insists his future is with the Serie A club.

Linked with Bayer Leverkusen and also a return to England, Cesc has committed to Como for another season.

He said at Saturday's media conference: "Yes, we spoke with the club, we made important steps forward, I'm fine here. I want to understand if everyone wants to continue like this, if everyone is aligned with my idea.

"I also spoke with other clubs, yes, I am respectful and I speak with everyone. The official announcement must be made, I'm happy, there are only a few days left to close the season, now we just have to wait for the official thing, we must all be aligned to continue."

Cesc added, "I want more for Como, not for myself. For the project we have carried forward, I must feel capable of doing this. Next year must be a year of consecration, of strong consolidation of the club and the team.

"And then the year after the important step forward. We must do very well."

